Calvary Chapel Chino Valley will commemorate its 40th anniversary during a celebration service at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 27, followed by a cake reception.
The community is invited to the celebration at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Staff minister John Mata will emcee. Former and current worship teams, as well as the Spanish-language worship team will offer music as the church reflects on “40 years of God’s faithfulness.”
Children will be provided with a special teaching, a treat, jumpers, and games.
Classrooms will open 15 minutes before the service begins for infants through sixth grade.
After the service, the church will gather in the courtyard for a cake reception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.