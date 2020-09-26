His quick-thinking actions on April 22, 2019 saved the lives of seven people, including his own, when a vintage plane on a practice flight for the annual Planes of Fame Airshow in Chino crashed and caught fire onto a state prison facility in Norco.
Officer Robert Dickson earned a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Gold Star award for "heroic deeds under extraordinary circumstances and displaying courage in the face of immediate peril in acting to save the life of another person," said state prison spokesman Lt. Robert Morales.
Officer Dickson was overseeing a construction crew of two inmates and four workers at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco when he heard the sound of an airplane in distress and spotted in decending toward the construction site.
He directed the workers and himself into a shelter, told then to brace themselves as the plane crashed just 15 feet away.
"Shards of metal and debris hit the container and fire ringed the perimeter, but all were safe inside," Lt. Morales said. "One inmate suffered minor injuries."
The pilot, David Vopat, 51, of Chino, died in the 12:01 p.m. crash. The plane was a 1940s bright yellow Northrop N-9M and was among only four built.
Mr. Vopat was expected to fly the plane in the airshow two weeks later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.