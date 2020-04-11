An American flag depository made for the Chino Hills community by Eagle Scout James Beck of Chino Hills Troop 220 has won the Glenn A. & Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award.
James, 18, was also awarded a $500 college scholarship from the National Eagle Scout Association (NESA) in recognition of “valuable service of an exceptional nature by an Eagle Scout through an Eagle Scout project.”
NESA has postponed an awards recognition dinner scheduled this month because of the coronavirus.
The project will represent the Inland Empire Council Boy Scouts in a western regional competition. James will be able to compete for additional scholarships and placement in a national competition. The competition dates have not been announced.
James, a graduating senior at the School of Arts and Enterprise in Pomona, will attend the music program at Citrus College in Glendora.
The Eagle Scout and his project, a 4-foot-by-2-foot depository that he designed and built with the assistance of Troop 220, was featured in a story on June 29, 2019 in the Chino Valley Champion.
The box was created for the community to donate their torn flags for proper and respectful disposal by the local troop.
The red, white and blue collection box was first made available at the Chino Hills Independence Celebration at Veterans Park where 250 flags were donated.
In July, it was placed inside the lobby at the Chino Hills branch library.
Scoutmaster Tim Mulqueen of Troop 220 estimated that the troop had collected more than 100 flags since then. The flags still in the box will be collected by the troop after the governor’s stay at home order ends and the library reopens.
Mr. Mulqueen has requested that the community review information available online that shows the proper way to fold a flag and that the flags be held at home in storage until the donation box becomes available again.
The scoutmaster said he is proud of James and his project which included teaching the younger members of the troop how to fold a flag, how to have a proper flag ceremony (raise and lower the flag) and how to respectfully dispose of flags that are worn out.
James’ Eagle Court of Honor was held Feb. 16 at the McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills. Mr. Mulqueen said 118 Scouts from Troop 220 have earned the Eagle rank in the 26-year history of the Chino Hills troop.
