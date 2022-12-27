Two Los Angeles residents were jailed early Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the 13800 block of Vista Grande Drive in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Luis Jesus Bidriezca, 27, and Stephanie Loera, 29, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of attempted grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, Deputy Sullivan Brown said.
Deputies were called at 3:41 a.m. about two people trying to steal a catalytic converter.
“Deputies located the vehicle in the area and initiated a traffic stop,” Deputy Brown said. “Deputies located evidence inside their vehicle used to steal catalytic converters.”
The pair were arrested at 5:01 a.m. in the 13800 block of Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
They are each being held on $25,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Ms. Loera is also being held on outstanding warrants from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Carson station and the El Segundo Police Department, jail records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
