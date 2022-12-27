Two Los Angeles residents were jailed early Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the 13800 block of Vista Grande Drive in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.

Luis Jesus Bidriezca, 27, and Stephanie Loera, 29, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of attempted grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, Deputy Sullivan Brown said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.