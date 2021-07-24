Five 2020 and 2021 college students or graduates from the Chino Valley were honored June 26 by the Chino Valley Medical Center Auxiliary for completing their degrees in the medical field.
The Auxiliary was formed in 1972 and the scholarship program was established in 1986 to encourage Chino Valley Unified high school students to achieve a career in the medical field, said Mercedes Figueroa, the scholarship committee chairperson.
Qualifications for the four-year, $7,000 scholarship are that the student must attend a Chino Valley Unified school, have at least a 3.25 grade point average, be involved in the community, have a desire to achieve a career in the medical field and have a financial need, Ms. Figueroa said.
