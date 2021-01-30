To prepare for the predicted rain, the Chino Valley Fire District is providing sand and sandbags to residents at five stations.
In Chino, sandbags are available at Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave. and Station 3, 7550 Kimball Ave.
In Chino Hills, bags and sand are available at Station 2, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road; Station 4, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon area); and Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive..
Citizens with proof of residency will be issued 25 sandbags per household.
Bring a shovel to fill the sandbags.
Chino Hills residents are encouraged to visit chinohills.org/stormready for information about using sandbags, erosion control, and more.
When a home is built, grading on the property is designed to move water away from the house and towards the street.
Earth berms or swales direct water around the house and should be maintained.
In some cases, property owners make changes to their yard and find out later that it hampers the flow of water off their property.
For the future
Residents are encouraged to come up with a plan for an unpredictable rainy period by assembling an emergency supply kit as recommended by the American Red Cross.
Residents should come up with a list of items to take with them if they are asked to evacuate in any emergency, including fire, earthquake, and flood.
Keep debris clear from rain gutters, downspouts, and drains so water can flow and drain properly.
If the home and yard is prone to erosion in heavy rains, consider implementing erosion control mechanisms such as sand bagging and wattles.
Residents should have a supply of sandbags and flood prevention materials such as plastic sheeting, plywood, and tarps on hand.
Check the roof for leaks, damage, or displaced tiles and pay special attention to areas where separation can occur, such as around the chimney.
To report city drainage structures that need to be cleared, call (909) 364-2800 or visit https://www.chinohills.org/RequestTracker.aspx
