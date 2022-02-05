COVID kits
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

City of Chino Hills employees Albert Cardenas and Sarah Snyder hand out COVID-19 rapid test kits to registered residents at Chino Hills Community Park. The city held drive-through events from 8 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Approximately 1,300 households registered to receive the tests, although not all showed up, according to city officials.

