The Chino Hills City Council agenda has been available online since Friday, March 20 but was not ready by the Champion’s presstime because the city held off to include potential last-minute changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
City Clerk Cheryl Balz said the agenda will still be published within the 72-hour window required by the Brown Act, which is the open meeting law for local legislative bodies.
Residents can access the agenda by clicking on the following link: chinohills.org/60/Agendas-Minutes.
Residents may also subscribe to the e-notify system to receive notification as to when the agenda is published, as well as city alerts, police alerts, road closures, meetings and more by visiting chinohills.org/list.aspx.
