The Let It Be Foundation will host its 16th annual run-walk on Saturday, May 14 at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, south of Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Cost is $45, or $150 for a family of four. Virtual participant cost is $25.
Proceeds benefit the Let It Be Foundation, which provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. Information: theletitbefoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.