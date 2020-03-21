State Senator Ling Ling Chang, whose 29th District represents Chino Hills, will host an Elderly Care Collection Drive at the senator’s office, 1800 E. Lambert Road, suite 150, Brea.
Pasta, pantry items, canned goods, bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, hand sanitizers and basic cleaning supplies may be dropped off the office. The items will be donated to local non-profits, including those in Chino Hills, according to Stephanie Hu, spokeswoman for the state senator’s office.
State Senator Chang said that by collecting these basic goods, seniors who are at a higher risk of contracting the corona virus will be able to stay focused on their health.
