An enormous and complicated project mired in court battles, defeats, and delays for the past 10 years is coming to life as this article is written on the face of the Prado Dam spillway in Corona, east of the 71/91 freeway interchange.
The 120-feet tall by 644-feet wide bicentennial mural is being restored to its former glory with
$150,000 in donations that poured in from people who supported the endeavor.
The red, white, and blue mural was painted in 1976 by 20 girls and 10 boys, all Corona High School students, as part of the nation’s bicentennial celebration.
The words “200 Years of Freedom,” a liberty bell, and huge numbers “1776 to 1976” with 13 stars will be repainted as originally designed 47 years ago. The project was envisioned by Corona High student Terri Smith in response to a Los Angeles Army Corps of Engineers contest.
Ms. Smith entered the contest using a layout developed by classmates Ron Kammeyer and Perry Schaefer, and the design won the competition. By 2015, the weathering mural was defaced by layers of graffiti.
“To see the mural in such disrepair felt no different than seeing the American flag lying in the dirt,” said Peter Usle, a 1976 Chino High graduate who is involved with Friends of the Prado Dam Mural.
He joined Mr. Kammeyer eight years ago seeking a resolution of support from the Chino Hills City Council which was unanimously adopted. The Chino City Council adopted the same resolution five months earlier recognizing the heritage of “one of the largest patriotic murals in the United States.”
During that time period, the group was engaging in court battles with the Army Corps of Engineers that wanted to remove the mural because it contained lead-based paint and was defaced.
After a federal judge ruled that the mural should not be destroyed until the matter was fully adjudicated, Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, one of the earliest supporters, accepted the Army Corps of Engineers’ offer to serve on a committee with representatives from Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties to decide if the original mural should be repainted or if a new design should be selected.
Rep. Ken Calvert of Corona secured $2.5 million in federal funds to remove the lead paint from the spillway.
Mr. Usle said the team of volunteers has been overwhelmed by the support.
He shared a story from Angela Eckes who saw the mural as a child on the first day she arrived in America from El Salvador on Sept. 5, 1976.
Her mother explained the 200 years of freedom. “It left a visual impact I will never forget,” she said. “I followed through and became an American citizen.”
