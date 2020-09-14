A 42-year-old Pomona man was jailed Saturday morning on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant after a ghost gun consisting of a new assault rifle upper and lower parts was found inside a backpack in Chino.
Weapons charges were not filed because a piece was missing to make it an actual assault rifle by California law, police said.
The suspect, identified as Harvey Steven Flores, had an outstanding warrant and was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, according to the Chino Police Department.
Chino police were patrolling the area of the 5500 block of Philadelphia Street around 8 a.m. Saturday when they contacted a man in the area.
The arrest was made after officers searched the backpack.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
