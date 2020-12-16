Chino Hills police jailed a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the early-morning hours of Dec. 11 at a home in Chino Hills.
Tamara Lanise Balthazar, of Chino Hills, was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of child cruelty and attempted murder, jail records show.
Multiple children were inside the home when the incident took place, said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
Police were called at 1:31 a.m. to a home in the 3200 block of Wembley Avenue in Chino Hills on a report of suspicious circumstances, the sergeant said.
“Deputies found (the suspect) stabbed the victim causing serious injuries,” the sergeant said. “Ms. Balthazar was in a dating relationship with the victim.”
The male victim was not identified.
Ms. Balthazar was arrested about an hour later in the 1700 block of Garey Avenue in Pomona.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
