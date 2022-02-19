Two men from Texas were arrested Feb. 11 by Chino police on suspicion of committing multiple vehicle burglaries, including the theft of $750 in cash from a car parked at the Chase Bank on Grand Avenue in Chino.
Todrick Jermain Collins, 47, and Jeremiah Perry Winston, 23, of Houston, were each booked on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. They are facing charges of burglary and conspiracy, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Chino police officers were called at 10:07 a.m. Feb. 9 to the Chase Bank at 3800 Grand Ave. on a report of a vehicle burglary.
“When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect broke into the vehicle’s window and stole approximately $750 in cash from an earlier cash withdrawal in Chino Hills,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The suspect fled from the location before officers arrived and Chino Police detectives assumed the investigation.”
Two days later, Chino police spotted the suspect and another man in Orange County. Police observed the men driving to multiple bank locations and were watching customers, the sergeant said.
Officers followed the suspects into the city of Walnut, made a traffic stop at 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Grand Avenue, and arrested both suspects.
“Officers located burglary tools and over $9,000 in cash believed to be stolen during multiple vehicle burglaries,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
