The DSB: Tribute to Journey band is coming to Chino Hills at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 from a stage set up in the overflow parking lot to an audience of residents parked in their vehicles at City Center and Shoppes drives.
Cost is $25 per vehicle and gates open at 4 p.m. Ticket holders will be given a $10 gift card to The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
The event is sponsored by the City of Chino Hills in collaboration with The Shoppes.
Registration begins Tuesday, Sept. 8 at chinohills.org/concerts and the city expects the concert to sell out quickly.
Concert attendees must stay inside their vehicles or watch from an open-air truck bed or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside of their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons.
Those who want to dance must remain within their parking space.
Select restaurants at The Shoppes are offering a pay ahead and pickup option.
Information: 364-2700.
