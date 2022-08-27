A 36-year-old Chino Hills woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of theft after three pairs of sunglasses worth more than $1,000 were taken June 5 from the Sunglass Hut store in The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Chino Hills police said.
Brandy Dysell Valentine was booked into the West Valley Detention Center after she was arrested at 4:05 p.m. at her home in the 3100 block of Mill Hollow Drive, San Bernardino County jail records show.
