Two Chino men were among 64 people arrested by a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force over a four-day period late last month that targeted online prostitution.
Two women, who are believed to be victims of sex trafficking by being forced to engage in acts of prostitution against their will, were rescued and offered assistance, Sgt. Eric Menchaca of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
“Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” concluded on Jan. 28 and is an annual operation involving several law enforcement agencies from across the state to rescue victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking and identifying and arresting suspects involved.
This year’s operation involved Riverside County Sheriff’s stations in Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Riverside, Palm Desert and Temecula, Sgt. Menchaca said.
The two Chino men—identified as Bryan Gaboury, 45, and Anthony Gonzalez, 43—were arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution.
Other suspects came from the cities of Lakewood, Moreno Valley, Riverside, Long Beach, Coachella, Menifee, Ontario, Twentynine Palms, Bishop, Palm Springs, Murrieta, La Quinta, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Lake Elsinore, Rosemead, Hesperia, Huntington Park, Apple Valley, Winchester, Bellflower, Vista, Thermal, Azusa, Bermuda Dunes, Cathedral City, Mission Viejo, Indio, Harbor City, Perris, Aguanga, La Habra and Lynwood.
Suspects were booked into the John B. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, or the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.
All suspects were released with a promise to later appear in court, Sgt. Menchaca said.
To view the entire Riverside County Sheriff’s Department press release on Operation Rebuild and Reclaim, visit https://www.riversidesheriff.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2051
