Tarps covering the clubhouse at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills caught fire Monday afternoon, but the building did not suffer any damage, according to Chino Valley Fire District officials.
No injuries were reported in the 4:35 p.m. fire, which forces a portion of Yorba Avenue to close.
“The tarps were being used for fumigation. They covered the entire building,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. “We were able to extinguish the blaze from the exterior of the building.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, which is located at 15656 Yorba Ave., north of Soquel Canyon Parkway, opened in 1948. Three years later, Jack Kramer became partial owner the golf course and became its sole owner in 1961.
The facility features two 18-hole golf courses (South and North courses), of which the South Course is the longest golf course in California at 7,587 yards.
