The Chino Community Children’s Theatre (CCCT) has awarded the 2021 “Bernie Awards” to children who have been recognized for their excellence in production and performance.
The awards, named in honor of Bernie Wolfswinkel, an early and longstanding supporter of both CCCT and the Chino Community Theatre, were announced virtually on Friday, April 30 at the Spirit of CCCT Awards ceremony.
Recipients are selected by each show’s cast, crew, and production team, as well as the CCCT’s board of directors.
There are eight award categories, including one director’s choice award.
Frozen Jr.
Ciara McManus, Rebecca Cisneros, Nicholas Purdy, Delaney Sinnema, Dominic Alamameda, Natalia Toher, Shelby Malo, Erin Horner, Savannah Rumbaugh, Tommy Baker, Lily Elizalde, Malia Brown, Bianca Dent, David Greenwood, Bella Navares, Sean Riley, Joey Rice, Abby Lane, Ally Riley, Danna Ramirez, and Carson Cisneros.
Into the Webs
Eden Wright, Kellin Olsen, Rebecca Cisneros, Sydney Reyes, and Kayla Huizar.
Lion King Jr.
Cayden Gebrian, Dominic Alameda, Holly Calderon, Rae Martinez, Kyle Manier, Brody Boswell, Natalia Toher, Elena Rossen, Mia Mijares, Yawin Ponvanit, Sophia Santiago, Savannah Rumbaugh, Gabriel Alvarez, Hayden Croteau, Malia Brown, Erin Horner, Bella Navares, Robby Meredith, David Gorsage, Sabrina Gorsage, Marlee Lane, and Abby Lane.
Founder and Friend
Receiving Founder Awards were former City of Chino Mayor Fred Aguiar and his wife Patti, Toni Lynd and her late husband John Lynd, and Jim Gallegos.
The Founder Awards are presented to individuals who were instrumental in the founding and early development of CCCT.
The first recipient of the Founder Award was Mr. Wolfswinkel.
Judy Miller received the Friend of the Theatre Award for her ongoing and significant service on a regular basis as City of Chino liaison and community advocate.
Information: visit the theatre’s Facebook page by searching Chino Community Children’s Theatre or call (909) 590-1149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.