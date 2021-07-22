Chino police jailed a 17-year-old boy last Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, following a fight where the victim was strangled and losing consciousness.
The name of the teen was not released because of his age.
Police were called at 8:02 p.m. to the 4300 block of Wilson Street on a report of a fight taking place between two people, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“While officers responded, they learned one of the subjects was being strangled,” the sergeant said. “Officers contacted the 17-year-old juvenile who was actively strangling the victim,”
The victim, who is under 18 years old, suffered soreness around his neck along with cuts and scratches on his face, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital,” he said.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center in San Bernardino.
