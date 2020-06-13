Ayala High engineering students
Photo by Debi Weiss

Ayala High engineering students receive awards for winning the JA (Junior Achievement) Social Innovation Challenge, sponsored by JA of Southern California and Chick-fil-A. Teams collaborated on projects that benefit society, such as creating an app for school traffic. Pictured with the top placements are Ayala High teacher Michael Collins (from left), Eric Cortez (third-place tie), Shadman Ahmed (third-place tie), Kyler Yeum (second-place team), Aneesa Ibrahim (first-place team), Rhoda Ayele (first-place team), Brenda Chow (second-place team), Rose Wong (third-place tie) and Chick-fil-A Chino Hills franchise owner David Dinasan. Not pictured is Sophia Zou (third-place tie).  

