The remains of Army paratrooper specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez of Chino arrived Wednesday afternoon in a casket draped with a U.S. flag at Los Angeles International Airport and given a planeside military funeral service bestowed on soldiers for honorable service.
His casket was escorted a few hours later to Forest Lawn Cemetery where the family spoke in anguish as they continue to demand answers from Army criminal investigators about the 21-year-old's death, which has been ruled a homicide.
"My baby brother came home, not whole but he's home," his sister Griselda Martinez said at Forest Lawn. "Now we can lay him to rest. There are seven individuals who are staying silent. They know what happened to my brother, but they're refusing to speak up. They went on the camping trip with my brother and didn't report him missing for 19 hours."
She continued: "Where is the camaraderie? Where were they when my baby brother was being dismembered? I want them to see that Enrique was loved so much. I want them to feel ashamed and guilty...there is no honor in silence."
Funeral and burial services for family members and invited guests will be held today (Aug. 22) at St. Joseph's Church in Pomona, followed by burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina.
Spc. Roman-Martinez was found dead six days after a Memorial Day camping trip with seven others on an island in North Carolina.
He joined the Army at age 17 and was scheduled to be medically discharged in September.
Spc. Roman-Martinez attended Newman Elementary, Ramona Junior High Don Lugo High School and Buena Vista continuation school.
He was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and wasn't reported missing by his fellow Army soldiers until 19 hours after he was last seen.
Partial remains washed ashore six days later.
DNA testing and dental records confirmed Spc. Roman-Martinez’ identity, according to Army investigators.
No arrests have been made.
"We want the answers," Veronica Martinez, Spc. Roman-Martinez' sister, said about the investigation.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information on the paratrooper's death by the Army Criminal Investigations Command.
