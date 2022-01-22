Chino Hills residents are invited to use online mapping tools to draw boundaries for the five city council districts that best represent their communities.
The deadline to submit maps is Monday, Jan. 31.
Residents may attend a public hearing on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, to discuss and revise draft maps, election sequencing, and identify focus maps.
Every 10 years, local governments use census data to redraw district lines reflecting new population data.
This process, called redistricting, ensures each city council district has nearly equal populations while considering demographics and communities of interest.
The redistricting process determines which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together for the purpose of electing a councilmember.
As of Thursday night, the city had received 10 maps submitted by residents, four of which were posted on the city’s redistricting website that can be visited at chino hills.org/redistricting2022.
The four posted maps were submitted by resident Jeff Vaka.
Resident Luis Esparza submitted five maps, four of them using the online mapping tools and one hand-drawn map, and resident Jim Gallagher submitted one map, said city spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
Once the maps submitted by Mr. Vaka and Mr. Esparza have been reviewed by the city’s consultant, National Demographics Corporation, they will be made available online, Ms. Freeman said.
All submitted maps received by the Jan. 31 deadline will be posted online for viewing and public comment, she said.
Several public hearings have taken place since June 2021, including a workshop in December to help residents learn how to use the online map drawing tools.
Douglass Johnson, the city’s consultant from National Demographics Corporation, said using the tools “is as easy as using a paintbrush and an eraser.”
“Just choose the paintbrush and start clicking,” he said at a previous meeting. “Fill in the districts, watch your population numbers, and draw your map.”
To submit written testimony on the draft maps, email re districting@chinohills.org. To learn more about the redistricting process, view recordings of previous public hearings, and look over the maps submitted by residents, visit chinohills.org/redistrict ing2022.
