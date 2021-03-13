Joey’s Bar-B-Q in Chino held a blood drive March 5 in the parking lot of its restaurant, the third such blood drive hosted by owner Ray Moors since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Mr. Moors contracted COVID-19 two months ago. He said he attributes his recovery to having donated blood, causing his body to generate new healthy blood cells that were able to fight off the disease.
“I feel great and am happy to have our restaurant do its part to serve our community,” Mr. Moors said. “During this pandemic, many feel helpless, confined and even depressed. I found that by donating my blood I not only get out to meet new people but also having given, I feel good about myself, it lifts my spirits to know that I did something to help another human being.”
Donors received a $15 Joey’s Bar-B-Q gift certificate.
