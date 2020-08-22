The City of Chino Hills is slowly paying off debt owed to numerous developers that financed major public facilities under reimbursement agreements with San Bernardino County in the 1980s.
Last month, the city paid Lennar Homes of California, Inc., a total of $1,775,778 to satisfy its obligation.
After this payment, the city owes $14,097,204 but it’s a far cry from the $35 million the city owed in 2014.
Lennar participated in the Chino Hills Parkway phasing project which was focused on the construction of the roadway and related infrastructure, said city manager Benjamin Montgomery.
Prior to the city’s incorporation in 1991, the county entered into agreements with housing developers who provided a certain dollar amount per residential unit to pay for roads, water lines, sewer lines, and parks.
The developers built the facilities believing they would be reimbursed by the fees collected from later developers.
The city inherited the agreements and in 1998, developed a priority list to reimburse 22 developers.
The city established a fee called the “existing infrastructure fee” (EIF) to repay the early developers.
Since then, reviews of the program have been conducted by a consulting firm and in 2012, the city increased the EIF fee to $11,420 per single-family unit.
In 2013, the William Lyon Co. filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the city demanding reimbursement of $3 million, which was resolved.
William Lyon Co’s predecessor was The Anden Group that built infrastructure in the Los Ranchos area.
Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez said he was happy the city paid off Lennar and said he hopes the debt will be fully paid in the near future. Mr. Marquez ran on the debt issue during his 2013 campaign and brought it up during the budget workshop.
