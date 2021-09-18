Tennis has resurfaced as a point of contention among Chino Hills players who find themselves squeezed out of their favorite courts.
A group of residents attended Tuesday’s council meeting stating that the courts at Grand Avenue Park where they have found camaraderie with fellow players have been taken away to allow for instructional tennis play.
Lillian Xue said the city has been allowing private use of the courts to supersede public access since July, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays on both courts, and 8:30 a.m. until noon for one court on Saturdays.
Resident Daniel Yeh said the players at Grand Avenue Park have become like a family. He asked the council to consider changing the instructional time on Saturdays to the afternoons. Mr. Yeh submitted 24 signatures.
Chino Hills spokesperson Nicole Freeman explained Wednesday that the organization conducting tennis lessons is a contract instructor called “Tennis Anyone” that has been teaching in the city for more than 27 years.
Ms. Freeman said Tennis Anyone previously taught lessons at Ayala High School but was displaced initially by COVID and now by a user fee increase, which has impacted its ability to provide lessons at an affordable rate.
She said the city’s goal is to work with the Chino Valley Unified School District to re-establish access to tennis courts so lessons can resume at Ayala High School.
Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of facilities, for the school district, told a resident last month who inquired about reopening tennis courts that the high school courts were closed to the public quite a few years because of vandalism, street hockey players who wore out the court surfaces, and the fact that outside entities using the courts for private lessons caused problems with user groups that paid for the use through the district.
He said residents can reserve the courts for after-school hours and weekend use for reasonable rates.
Visit chino.k12.ca.us/page/21720.
