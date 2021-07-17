The City of Chino Hills will spend $27,100 for another truck restriction study for Carbon Canyon Road in the hopes that Caltrans will finally ban big rigs on the state highway.
The city council voted to retain Iteris, Inc., on Tuesday, the same consultant that prepared a traffic study costing $70,397.
Taking Caltrans’ advice in 2014 that both Brea and Chino Hills get involved, the two cities shared the costs of the study and submitted resolutions to Caltrans asking for a ban on big rigs.
All that came forth from the multi-year effort was Caltrans placing signs stating that trucks more than 50 feet in length are not “advised.”
“We were hip-deep in this for several years and it was shot down,” said Councilman Peter Rogers.
Chino Hills Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla said Caltrans is more open and recommended the study.
“If Caltrans approves it, they will install message boards on the road that will give them the tools they need to enforce truck restrictions on Carbon Canyon Road,” he said.
Mr. Rogers said once the study is done, the city needs to push hard by meeting with Caltrans representatives in Sacramento, unlike last time when the city didn’t press the matter.
Over the last several years, residents have attended meetings expressing concerns that big rigs cannot navigate the S-curves without crossing the double yellow lines or getting stuck, causing traffic backups.
On April 12, a Freightliner truck pulling a 53-foot long trailer crossed the double yellow lines near Azurite Drive and collided with a Chevrolet Sedan driven by Chris Barry of Brea who escaped unharmed.
Canyon resident Erik Simonsen who has been warning the city and attending meetings for years about the issue, said he wasn’t aware of the study.
“It’s just very unusual that for many years the conclusion has been quite obvious, and now we have another truck restriction study,” Mr. Simonsen said.
