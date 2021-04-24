The Let it Be Foundation will host its Walk-On 2021 run-walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
“This year requires a few modifications so there will be no on-site event day registration available and no after walk celebration pancake breakfast,” organizers said. “Instead, participants will be offered a breakfast snack-to-go.”
Cost is $40 per person, $125 for a family of four and $15 per person for the virtual option.
Runners taking part in the virtual race can walk or run between May 1 and May 8.
Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Information: theletitbe foundation.org.
