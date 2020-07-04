Chino Hills residents will face fines of $108 if they park along a red curb, in a fire lane or fire access road, or within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.
The fine increases, which more than doubled, took effect July 1.
During an April city council discussion on user fees, Councilwoman Cynthia Moran noticed that the fines were $58 for parking in a fire lane, on a fire access road, and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, and $43 for parking on a red curb.
Mrs. Moran said the fines were too low and should be increased.
“I would hope a hefty fine would make people less inclined to repeat such dangerous behavior,” she said.
At a subsequent meeting, staff suggested the increases which were unanimously approved by the council, along with new fees established in recently adopted procedures such as the new gateguard fee, a street naming fee and increases caused by changes in legislature.
All went into effect July 1.
The council postponed numerous other fees from going into effect until Jan. 1, 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus on residents and businesses.
Council critic Luis Esparza said raising the red zone fines will not be a deterrent because most people don’t know whether the fines are $58 or $108.
“What really will deter people is consistent enforcement,” he said.
Parents often park in the red zone when dropping off children and their actions are reinforced when they don’t get citations, he said.
“I don’t think increasing fines is warranted during this time in our history where people are not well off,” Mr. Esparza said.
Councilwoman Moran said parking in a red zone potentially impedes public safety and is dangerous.
“Even before COVID-19, a lot of people have been very complacent about parking in red zones or close to fire hydrants,” she said. “The fine needs to be punitive enough to alter that.”
