Chino Hills City Manager Benjamin Montgomery announced during Tuesday’s council meeting that the reason Fire Chief Dave Williams “has a big smile on his face” is because an “incredible milestone” was reached between Chino Hills and the Fire District for a new fire station in Chino Hills.
Mr. Montgomery said escrow closed Tuesday on the property transfer agreement for the city’s fourth station, to be called Station 68, on a four-acre vacant parcel where Pipeline Avenue comes to an end at Soquel Canyon Parkway.
The new station will improve response times by filling a coverage gap between the station at Sagebrush Street in Butterfield and the station on Peyton Drive in northern Chino Hills and enhance response times, according to fire and city officials.
Although a letter of intent was signed by both agencies in November 2020, funding details continued to be hashed out until both parties came to a resolution.
The city will transfer the land to the fire district and pay $8 million for design and construction costs.
The fire district will provide the city with .62 acres of property at the old fire station at 4040 Eucalyptus Ave. at Pipeline Avenue built in 1964.
The city has no current plans for the property but will publicly review potential uses in the future, said Chino Hills spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
Of the $8 million, $7 million will be paid from the city’s general city facilities fee fund and $1 million will be paid from the city’s community facilities district special tax fund voted on and approved by property owners prior to the city’s development that funded the construction of public facilities such as city hall, libraries, and fire stations, Ms. Freeman said.
The fire district is in the process of requesting bids for the design and construction of the fire station, she said, with construction estimated to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.
