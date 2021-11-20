Attic fire damages 10th Street home
Chino Valley Fire photo

Chino Valley Fire District firefighters battle a blaze at a home in the 12600 block of 10th Street in Chino last Saturday afternoon. One firefighter was taken to a hospital for a heat-related illness and was later discharged, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported. “The home sustained major damage and was red-tagged,” fire officials said in a statement. Eight residents were displaced. Tenth Street was closed between Jefferson and Mt. Vernon avenues. A cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Tags

