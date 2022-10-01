Historian Paul Spitzzeri will give a presentation about Margaret Brewer Fowler who played an integral part in the founding and operations of Boys Republic in Chino Hills from its establishment in 1907 until her death in 1931.
The slide-illustrated presentation, hosted by the Chino Hills Historical Society, will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Chino Hills Community Cen-ter, 14250 Peyton Drive.
