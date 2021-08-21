The Chino Community Services Commission will hear about a few school-related programs during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday, Aug. 23 at council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
One specific receive-and-file item will be about the PALS program, according to Chino deputy city manager Vivian Castro.
PALS, which stands for “Positive Action for Life Success,” is a City of Chino program designed to help students who are struggling with adjusting to school. The program offers lessons for children on social skills and self-esteem improvement.
