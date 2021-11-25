The city offices of Chino and Chino Hills, San Bernardino County offices and county libraries will be closed today (Nov. 25) and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Trash will not be picked up today (Nov. 25) in both Chino and Chino Hills and will be delayed one day the remainder of the week.
The City of Chino Hills will not issue street sweeping citations today (Nov. 25) and Friday, Nov. 26.
Federal offices will be closed today (Nov. 25) and there will be no mail delivery. Banks will also be closed.
Chino Valley Unified School District campuses and the district office will reopen Monday, Nov. 29.
The Champion Newspapers office is closed today (Nov. 25) and Friday, Nov. 26.
There will be no paper Saturday, Nov. 27.
The next issue of the Chino Valley Champion will be delivered Saturday, Dec. 4.
