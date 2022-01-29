Isaiah’s Rock, a faith-based charity organization in Chino that hands out food to individuals in need every Wednesday, is marking its 30-year anniversary on Sunday.
Charleen King founded the organization with her late husband David King on Jan. 30, 1992. The couple started its charity efforts by driving around Chino to hand out donuts every Saturday morning.
Eventually they began passing out plates of rice and beans and soon transitioned to handing out food at their home on Seventh Street, better known as the blue house.
Individuals lined up along an empty parking lot adjacent to the house with grocery carts.
In response to the pandemic, Isaiah’s Rock uses the Chino Civic Center parking lot to distribute grocery items on Wednesdays where 60 volunteers participate. “They all love to do it,” she said. “They come faithfully every week, I actually don’t feel needed anymore.”
Mrs. King said handing out groceries to cars makes the process easier, but it removes the social aspect.
“When we were at the house, I met all the people, listened to their stories and needs,” she said.
Every year, Isaiah’s Rock gathers about 200 volunteers to help with its Thanksgiving and Christmas giveaways.
Mrs. King said the mission of Isaiah’s Rock is to meet needs.
“We help with rent, lights, gas, lights, food, housing, whatever the need is,” she said.
Mrs. King allows people looking for shelter to sleep in her front and backyard where she keeps blankets, essential items, and an outdoor sink.
“God has never given us a need that was bigger than us,” Mrs. King said. “If someone asks me for something, I believe that God sent them, and I have to try and help them.”
Mrs. King, a member of Soroptimist, said her upbringing inspired her service.
“We were always poor,” she said. “My dad was in prison. My mom was a waitress. I lived in different foster homes for a while. I think that God allowed all those things in my life for me to understand.”
She said the most rewarding aspect of founding her organization has been meeting people from different walks of life.
