Chino addresses road closures at The Preserve

Chino City Planner Warren Morelion discusses upcoming projects with residents including the future Town Center at The Preserve which is expected to open this summer.

Preserve residents learned Monday at a community meeting that the city does not have an anticipated completion date for the reopening of Bickmore Avenue in The Preserve.

The east-west corridor has been closed since November 2022 to allow warehouse developer Alere Property Group to complete public improvements for its warehouse complex called the Euclid Business Center, located on the northeast corner of Bickmore and Euclid avenues.

