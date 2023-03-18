Chino addresses road closures at The Preserve

Preserve residents learned Monday at a community meeting that the city does not have an anticipated completion date for the reopening of Bickmore Avenue in The Preserve.
The east-west corridor has been closed since November 2022 to allow warehouse developer Alere Property Group to complete public improvements for its warehouse complex called the Euclid Business Center, located on the northeast corner of Bickmore and Euclid avenues.
“This is unacceptable,” a resident said. “You come and talk to us just to tell us you don’t have a date for a street that’s been closed for a long time.”
Approximately 50 residents attended the meeting held at the Parkhouse recreation center at The Preserve, with some stating that the city hasn’t been transparent or communicative on the closure.
The meeting began with Development Services Director Nick Liguori providing a history of The Preserve, followed by a timeline on the Bickmore closures provided by Assistant City Engineer Jesus Plascencia, as follows:
•Bickmore Avenue closes Nov. 9, 2022 so that warehouse developer Alere Property Group could complete public improvements by Dec. 23, 2022.
•Alere requests a closure extension in December 2022, which is granted by the city.
•In January 2023, Alere requests a closure extension to Feb. 14 citing rain and extensive groundwater that was encountered, which is granted by the city.
•Alere did not re-open Bickmore by Feb. 14, causing the city to assess a $1,000 daily fine on the developer, the prime contractor, and subcontractor.
•Alere obtains permits from CalTrans in February for public improvements on Euclid Avenue.
Mr. Liguori said the city is working with the developer to open one lane on Bickmore to allow eastbound traffic while the Euclid improvements take place.
He said the improvements include connecting sewer lines and completing the storm drain that could take approximately two months.
Councilman Marc Lucio, who represents The Preserve and College Park in District 3, told the residents he understood their frustrations with the ongoing delays. “I’m here to face you guys, listen to what you have to say, and staff is here to try to make it better,” Mr. Lucio said.
The meeting transitioned into an open house where exhibit stations were set up and residents were able to interact with city officials, staff, and Michael Pace, a representative from Alere Property Group. Councilman Lucio did not stay for the open house, citing a family matter, but provided his cellphone number to residents before he left.
The meeting concluded with an update on future projects including the widening of El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue intersection and extending Pine Avenue from the 71 Freeway to El Prado Road.
