The Chino Hills 55+ Club will conduct its monthly meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. An email will be sent to members with the meeting number and access code.
The meeting will include holiday trivia, holiday jokes and a special guest that will perform Christmas songs.
Members are asked to wear festive attire such as an ugly Christmas sweater or Santa hat to celebrate the season.
All interested 55+ seniors are welcome to join the meeting from their computer, tablet or smart phone.
For information on how to get online or for assistance, call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
