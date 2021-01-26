A 41-year-old man was jailed Saturday afternoon after striking an employee working at Pinehurst Park in Chino Hills and trying to take the Taser from a deputy of the Chino Hills Police Department.
Robert Gregory Perez, a Chino Hills resident, was booked on $25,000 bail on suspicion of attempting to disarm a police officer and use of violence against a police officer and another $25,000 bail on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct while intoxicated with alcohol, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Hills police were called at 12:43 p.m. to Pinehurst Park at 5800 Park Drive on a report an intoxicated man threatened and struck an employee who was working in an area that was not accessible to the public, said Deputy D. Renear.
A deputy saw the suspect, who did not comply with the deputy and walked away.
“Mr. Perez resisted deputies attempts to take him into custody, and a use of force occurred,” Deputy Renear said. “During the struggle, Mr. Perez attempted to disarm the deputy of his Taser, but was unsuccessful.”
Mr. Perez suffered a minor injury during the scuffle, the deputy said.
No deputies suffered any injuries.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip website at wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.