The city’s commercial broker, Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage (JLL), will give a presentation on the current status of commercial activity to the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
JLL was hired several years ago to bring in retail businesses to the city.
The commission will also discuss the 2021 annual report on the implementation of the General Plan, including the city’s progress in meeting its fair share of regional housing needs.
The report will be submitted to the city council and then to the Department of Housing and Community Development, due April 1.
The meeting will be held in person and may be accessed online.
It is expected to be the final on-line meeting due to the decline in Omicron cases.
To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or join by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
