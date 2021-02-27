Residents may give their opinions on how to find locations for 3,720 housing units in Chino Hills during the third housing workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Attendees may participate online while planning commissioners meet in council chambers.
So far, more than 25 proposed housing sites have been identified.
Of the 3,720 units, 59 percent must be high density units.
The commission will discuss criteria established by the state to identify housing locations for lower income housing and will begin a preliminary assignment of units to locations that meet the criteria.
Because Chino Hills does not have a housing stock considered affordable, the state allows cities to use a “default” density which for Chino Hills is 20 to 30 units per acre, considered to be in the range of “high” to “very high” density housing.
In other business, the commission will also discuss updating its wireless communications facilities chapter in the municipal code to keep up with evolving wireless regulations.
To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or join by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952 followed by the # key.
The city has established a “housing element” page on its website where residents may find information and links to resources on state housing mandates.
The page contains staff reports, power point presentation, and an explanation of how the state allocates housing numbers to cities.
Visit chinohills.org/hous ingelementupdate.
For information, call the community development department at (909) 364-2740.
