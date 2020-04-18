Linda Phillips
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

Linda Phillips displays words of inspiration on her garage door on 16th Street in Chino to encourage her neighbors and others during the coronavirus pandemic. Ms. Phillips, the volunteer chaplain for the Chino Senior Center, a 1965 graduate of Chino High and a former employee of the Chino Police Department, said she will continue to place the signs on her garage door and car until the state’s “stay at home” order is lifted. “I am hoping these words might inspire (the community) and light up their day,” Ms. Phillips said. “We are all on this beautiful earth together and we all have a lot of love to give.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.