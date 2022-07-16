Chino man has been calling bingo for 50 years

Most people who play bingo in the Chino Valley know Ken Willett, the man who calls the games at the Chino Senior Center and Chino Hills High School.
Mr. Willett called his first bingo game in 1972 when he was commander of the Veterans of Foreign War post in Monrovia.
When he moved to Chino in 1985, he jumped in to call bingo at American Legion Chino Post 299 where he volunteered until 1997.
He will celebrate 50 years as a caller this month.
“Everybody loves him,” said Mary Harshfield, who volunteers to manage bingo games at the Senior Center. “He goes at a rhythm the players like. He’s been doing this forever and is very dependable.”
Mr. Willett says people think he is paid to do the job but it’s all volunteer work. “I really enjoy the people,” he said. “Each time I call, there will be a certain number of people who win, so I’ve made them happy.”
He is the original caller for Sunday bingo games at Chino Hills High School where he has been volunteering since the games began in February 2003.
“He is a consistent caller with good timing,” said Lisa Dahl, vice president for general boosters. “If people think he’s going too fast, he slows down. He always tries to go with what the players want.”
Ms. Dahl said the proceeds from the games support student activities.
Mr. Willett, who calls himself “Old Ken,” said Chino Hills High bingo games are well-managed and successful. “It’s a fine-tuned organization,” he said.
He also has called for the Rancho del Chino Rotary Club, the Soroptimists Club, and Chino Youth Museum.
Many people have told him he should have been a radio announcer.
Vietnam veteran
Mr. Willett served in the Marine Corps from 1962 to 1984, including one year in the Vietnam War.
His squadron was the first Marine Corps helicopter squadron to spend an entire year in Vietnam. Previous squadrons spent two to three months before rotating out, he said.
“We were supposed to rotate out but things got so bad that President Johnson ordered several helicopter squadrons into the war when it escalated,” he said.
He started at Da Nang in April 1965 and ended at Chu Lai in April 1966.
Mr. Willett retired from Verizon in 2003 as a senior computer specialist.
He attributes his bingo longevity to his soulmate, Rita Eskola, who died in 2016.
Ms. Eskola was an avid bingo player who “volunteered” Mr. Willett’s services on a regular basis. They would start out playing bingo together at a particular venue, and before long, Mr. Willett was the caller at those games.
“He is truly a hidden gem of Chino Hills, loved and respected by many,” said Trina Tudrick Innocenzi, a longtime volunteer at Chino Hills High. “The money from bingo supports our athletes, band, choir, scholars and so many other groups,” she said. “It all starts with the calling of the numbers and the letters.”
