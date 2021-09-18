A “Blue Mass” will be celebrated for police, firefighters, and first responders at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The Mass is open to the community.
The principal celebrant will be Bishop Alberto Rojas.
The Blue Mass is celebrated in the San Bernardino Diocese, which includes San Bernardino and Riverside counties, each year at different parish locations. It is also held at parishes across the country.
Bishop Rojas is the diocese’s new bishop who replaced Gerald Barnes when he retired in December 2020.
