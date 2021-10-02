Three theft suspects were jailed Monday after leading Chino Hills police on a pursuit from Chino Hills to Brea using Carbon Canyon Road during the morning commute for many motorists on the road that connects the two cities.
Stephane Padilla Lechuga, 20, and Daniel Alexander Payan, 18, both of La Puente, and Alexis Santina Lockwood, 21, of Los Angeles, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of a firearm and vehicle burglary, Sgt. Randy Naquin said.
Ms. Lechuga was also arrested on suspicion of felony evading, jail records show.
She is being held on $100,000 bail.
Records show Mr. Payan and Ms. Lockwood are each being held on $25,000 bail.
Chino Hills police were called at 6:56 a.m. to the Missions at Chino Hills apartments at 3100 Chino Hills Parkway on a report of a theft in progress, Sgt. Naquin said.
“When deputies arrived, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle fled the scene,” the sergeant said. “Deputies pursued the vehicle, which was occupied by three suspects.”
Investigators learned two separate burglaries took place at the apartment complex, Sgt. Naquin said.
He said the driver sped away on Chino Hills Parkway as evidence was being thrown out of the window.
The car sped on Carbon Canyon Road where it narrowly missed several vehicles, Sgt. Naquin said.
After reaching the city of Brea, the driver pulled over and the suspects were arrested. Jail records show they were arrested at 7:38 a.m.
“During a search of the vehicle, property belonging to the victims was located,” Sgt. Naquin said.
No injuries were reported.
