Every other month, the top echelons of wardens and associate wardens representing the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW) hold meetings with their citizen advisory committees to provide updates and information on what is going on at the prisons.
Before COVID, the public meetings were held in a conference room at Chaffey College in Chino.
During the pandemic, meetings have been held remotely, providing the public with a convenient way to learn about prison happenings.
The citizen advisory committees (CACs) are made up of community members, elected officials or their aides, and members of the fire department and police departments.
The CACs meet the second Tuesday every two months, starting with the men’s CAC at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women’s CAC at 9:30 a.m.
The meetings held Tuesday, June 8 provided information on COVID and vaccination statistics, mental health programs, the return of in-person visiting, medical services, stimulus checks, surveillance cameras, a dental backlog, and the return of religious services.
Men’s prison
There are approximately 2,100 inmates at CIM and more than 80 percent off the inmate population have been vaccinated. The vaccination rate for employees is 54 percent.
The 50-bed mental health crisis center is moving forward, despite opposition from more than 100 residents during a public meeting in 2019, mainly from the nearby College Park community.
A groundbreaking is expected before the end of this year with construction estimated to be completed in two years.
An audit by the Office of the Inspector General will occur in May 2022 and preparation has begun.
The prison is in its “new normal” programming phase as of May 10 with healthcare and medical services in full swing, reinstituting mental health services to full capacity, resuming normal visiting operations, and opening up religious activities.
Family visiting units have been cleaned and are ready for use. The first family visit was scheduled June 10.
Volunteers will be able to return to the prison July 1 abiding by social distancing and mask requirements.
The dental department was hardest hit during the pandemic because of the restrictions on aerosol use for 14 months.
All routine cleanings and appointments were put on hold during the pandemic but urgent treatments were addressed.
The dental department is now actively seeing patients for all dental services.
The diving training school has resumed with nine men and the prison is hoping to increase the number. The program teaches underwater diving and welding skills to prepare for careers in commercial diving.
Women’s prison
There are approximately 948 inmates at CIW and 70 percent of them have been vaccinated. Approximately 62 percent of the staff have been vaccinated.
The accounting department processed almost $800,000 of stimulus checks to the incarcerated population.
According to public information officer Andrew Mendoza, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has worked diligently to provide the incarcerated population with the resources and information needed to receive the economic impact payments to which they are entitled.
The Accounting Office at the prison processes the payments and applies them to the inmate’s trust account, he said. The inmates at CIW have been sending money to family and friends, ordering packages through approved vendors, and purchasing items at the commissary.
According to information attached to an email provided by Mr. Mendoza, the IRS previously took the position that incarcerated people were not eligible for advance refunds, but on Sept. 24, 2020, a federal court ruled that the IRS may not deny CARES Act economic impact payments to anyone solely because they are incarcerated.
To be eligible, an inmate must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, and if married or with children, the spouse and children must have a valid Social Security number.
CIW will receive an audio-visual surveillance system by October, and body-worn cameras will be received July 29.
Court order
In March, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ordered the CDCR to deploy body-worn cameras by the end of July and install fixed security cameras in five prisons, including CIW, after the judge found that systemic abuses were occurring against incarcerated people with disabilities at the five prisons.
The violations were documented in more than 100 declarations and in other evidence establishing that the CDCR had been aware of the problems for years.
CIW also had a dental backlog and has reduced it from 1,200 cases to below 300.
A veterans group established at the prison in 2014, called Veterans in Prison Post #1, knit and crocheted blankets, beanies, and scarves, and made quilts for a total of 450 items for veterans during a drive-through event in Moreno Valley.
As of June 1, CIW has entered the “new normal” phase with programs returning, volunteers coming back, and regular in-person visiting.
Inmates are glad virtual visiting will continue on Saturdays because it allows them to see loved ones that were unable to travel long distances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.