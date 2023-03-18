Volunteer attorneys will be on hand to provide legal advice on matters such as unlawful detainer, family law, criminal, general civil and immigration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (March 18) at Isaiah’s Rock, 13031 Seventh St. in Chino. Isaiah’s Rock provides weekly food distribution to the needy and holiday giveaways.
