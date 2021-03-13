The Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will take place 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The event, with the theme “Into His Presence—Out to the World” will feature Mayors Brian Johsz of Chino Hills and Eunice Ulloa of Chino who will focus on prayer for the community, families, schools, and the nation.
Valley Christian Church Senior Pastor Mike Spradlin, who is part of the organizing committee, said pastors from the more than 50 churches in the area will participate in the program.
Keynote speaker will be actor Kirk Cameron, an evangelical Christian who starred as “Mike Seaver” in the 1980s sit-com “Growing Pains.”
He also appeared in the “Left Behind” series, “Monumental,” “Connect,” and “Fireproof,” a marriage-centered movie that became the highest grossing independent film of 2008.
Emcee will be Don Dix, host of “The Answer” on AM 590 radio.
Soloists will be Armen Keuilian, executive sports producer for KCBS/KCAL TV who lives in Chino with his family and leads worship at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, and Christian artist “Zeal,” who has a music ministry with her husband called “ReleaseTheZeal, Inc.”
Sylvia Nash, committee chairwoman, said the breakfast was the last event both cities had before the coronavirus hit in 2020.
“We are so blessed and excited to be coming back again,” she said. “We have several sponsors who have already signed up and we are working together to make this event memorable and inspiring.”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce by visiting www.cvmayorsbreakfast.com.
Event sponsors include Valley Vista Services waste disposal (platinum); Lillestrand Leadership Consulting, the Evinger Family, Bobby and Brenda Maleskey Realtors, ReMax Top Producers, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Chino Hills, and Athens Services waste disposal (gold); Valley Christian Church, Rainbow Canyon Preschool, King Realty, Pirritano Farmers Insurance, and FireClear Systems (silver).
To become an event sponsor of platinum ($5,000), gold ($1,000) or silver ($500), email Sylvia Nash at info@cvmayorsbreakfast.com.
