Chino Hills residents may compete in an Independence Day decorating contest until Saturday, July 4 by submitting a photo of their decorated front door, patio, or lawn to the City of Chino Hills.
A $50 gift card to a Chino Hills restaurant will be awarded in three categories: Best in Show, Classic Americana and Most Creative.
The contest is free and open to residents of any age.
Limit one submission per household.
The city will have all rights to use the image and may use it in any form or medium.
Winners will be notified Thursday, July 9.
For contest rules, visit chi nohills.org/virtualrecreation or call 364-2700.
