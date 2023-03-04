Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry told an audience of 750 community members and elected officials that if it was not for his mother’s prayers, he wouldn’t be standing before them that morning.
Attendees rose early for the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast that started at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in a warehouse-style building that was chosen for its capacity to accommodate the hundreds of people who attended.
The Sport Chalet on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, which has been closed for six years, was an ideal venue with its large empty parking lot at Crossroads Marketplace.
Mr. Strawberry played 17 seasons and helped lead the New York Mets to a World Series championship in 1986 and the New York Yankees to two World Series championships in 1996 and 1999.
Known as a power hitter in his prime with 335 home runs, his reputation was tainted with cocaine addiction and drinking and he was suspended three times from Major League Baseball.
Mr. Strawberry said he was consumed by what he was doing, lived in rich, gated communities, and believed he was “all that and a bag of chips.”
It was only after his mother’s death that he realized she had been praying for him all these years. He discovered her journal and was struck by a prayer she wrote asking God to “take him off his throne.”
“God has done a work in me that no man can do,” Mr. Strawberry said. “He didn’t want me in the Hall of Fame, he wanted me in the Hall of Faith.”
He looked into the audience and said, “This is not about a who’s who. Take off your hats.”
Mr. Strawberry’s career was marred with addictions, abuse, divorces, colon cancer, and even jail time, but he didn’t focus on those stories during his presentation.
He spoke about traveling around the country as part of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
“This morning is not about me, it’s about Jesus,” he said. “I’m not here about my status, I’m here about my Father’s business.”
When he first became a Christian, many told him it wouldn’t last long.
He announced that he is now on 20 years and still going strong.
The breakfast began with a welcome by Sylvia Nash, chairperson of the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee, who has led the event for the past four years.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers stood on stage together and provided inspirational comments.
The gathering included Bible readings, prayer for the nation, prayer for the community, prayer for families, and prayer for schools. Music was provided by Trygg & Zeal. A joint honor guard from the fire and police departments posted the colors.
The first event had 271 attendees, the second had 365, the third had 550, and this year drew 750-plus, including 30 pastors and representatives from 10 cities.
The Prayer Committee worked with the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce to organize the event.
Mrs. Nash said any excess proceeds will be donated to Boys Republic and the Women’s Choice Center.
