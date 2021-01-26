Stolen items from residents in Orange and Riverside counties and the state of Alaska were found inside a suspected stolen car Monday afternoon in Chino Hills.
Two men—Dylan Matthew Wilson, 28, of Chino and Jose Joe Cortez, 31, of Pomona—were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy, resisting arrest and possession of personal information of other people, according to Chino Hills Police Department.
The pair were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Bail for Mr. Wilson was set at $185,000, jail records show.
Mr. Cortez was released from the jail at 11:20 p.m. Monday, records show.
Deputies began receiving multiple notifications from Automated License Plate Readers in Chino Hills just after 3:30 p.m. on a white 2001 Honda CRV, which has been reported stolen in Corona, said Deputy D. Renear.
Deputies saw the car at Butterfield Ranch Road and Pine Avenue where two men got out of the car and ran.
“Mr. Cortez was quickly apprehended by an arriving deputy,” Deputy Renear said. “Chino Hills deputies and officers from the Chino Police Department secured the area.”
A Rancho Cucamonga Police Department deputy and his tracking canine officer, Dare, tracked Mr. Wilson to the back yard of a nearby home.
Mr. Wilson was arrested without incident, Deputy Renear said.
Deputies located the stolen items after a search of the car.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or visit wetip.com.
